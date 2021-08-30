Russian peacekeepers take training on preventing possible use of drones in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers took trainings on preventing the possible violations using drones in Nagorno Karabakh and ensuring the safety at the observation points in Lachin corridor, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The servicemen developed new tactics and actions for leaving the permanent location, climbing into the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, encirclement of the conditional intruder, as well as actions to prevent possible attacks on the observer points.

The special feature of the training was the implementation of tasks to detect drones in the area of responsibility of the observation posts and transmitting information through closed communication to the command post of the Russian peacekeeping force.