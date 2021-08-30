Austrian Chancellor congratulates Armenia’s PM on re-appointment

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz has sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on the appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Your Excellency,

Mr. Prime Minister,

I warmly congratulate you on your re-appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

On September 21, 2021, Armenia will mark the 30th anniversary of its independence. During all these years the relations between our countries have constantly deepened and expanded. I am happy that the Austrian Development Agency has greatly intensified its engagement in the past years. Currently Armenia is among the central countries for Austria in the context of development policy. I am expecting further development of bilateral relations also in the economic sector.

You are assuming the position of the prime minister in difficult times. COVID-19 pandemic and the escalation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict last year were heavy challenges for Armenia. Austria is concerned by the escalation of new violence on border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which continues to claim lives. I want to assure that Austria will continue maximally support confidence building in the region, as Foreign Minister Schallenberg has stated during the visit to Armenia paid by an EU mandate.

I wish you health and success while fulfilling your duties”, the letter says.

