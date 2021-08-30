23% growth in export registered in Armenia in first half of 2021 – research

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has registered a 23% growth in export in the first half of 2021 according to the 7th ongoing economic research of the Eurasian Expert Club.

Member of the Club, Doctor in Economics, Professor Ashot Tavadyan told a press conference in Armenpress that economic growth of a country with small economy is ensured by export.

“23% growth in export has been registered in 2021 compared to 2020, but this has been ensured mainly thanks to external factors. Internal factors remain expensive and not effective. The export to Russia grew by 35%, and to Kazakhstan by 2 times”, he said.

The economist noted that there are positive trends in terms of import as mainly the import of various types of fuels has increased.

“We have a very low figure in tourism sector. We have a serious problem with transformation of economic governance”, Tavadyan said.

As for the possible foreign investments, he said all enterprises in Armenia are Closed Joint Stock Companies and it’s not known what an investor must do in that case, whether he must start from zero on his own.

He noted that investors must be attracted by reforms.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan