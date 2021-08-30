Recovery growth registered in almost all branches of Armenia’s economy - Eurasian Expert Club coordinator

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Recovery growth has been registered in almost all branches of the economy of Armenia in the first half of 2021 according to the results of the economic research conducted by the Eurasian Expert Club.

Coordinator of the Club, political analyst Aram Safaryan told a press conference in Armenpress that in 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Artsakh War, Armenia has registered an economic regress, nearly by 8%.

“After last year’s coronavirus pandemic, we are registering significant recovery growth rates in the first half of this year. We can be optimistic after this fact, moreover, in July 2021, compared to May, these developments are of a progressive nature. This shows that the economy’s recovery dynamics is at a positive field”, Aram Safaryan said.

According to him, this recovery growth registered in all branches of the economy has a tendency to continue. He said there are exclusively opportunities for Armenia’s economic development thanks to its membership to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan