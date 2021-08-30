Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 275 new cases, 7 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 275 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 241,611.

4671 tests were carried out in the past day, it said.

7 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4830. However, this number doesn’t include the deaths of 1152 other individuals infected with the virus, who according to authorities succumbed to co-morbidities.

The total number of recoveries reached 226,665 (373 in the last 24 hours).

As of 11:00, August 30 the number of active cases stood at 8964.

Meanwhile, the health authorities earlier reported that as of August 29 only 98,586 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 176,552 people have received the first dose.

