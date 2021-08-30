Armenian FM to meet with Russian counterpart and CSTO chief in Moscow
10:32, 30 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. On August 30-31 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, the ministry said in a statement.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov. The meeting will be followed by a press conference.
Within the framework of the visit, a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas is also envisaged.
Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan
