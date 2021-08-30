U.S. anti-missile defences intercept up to 5 rockets at Kabul airport – Reuters

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at Kabul's airport on August 30, Reuters reported citing a U.S. official.

The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters initial reports did not indicate any American casualties from the latest rocket attack.

A U.S. drone strike on August 29 killed a suicide car bomber who Pentagon officials said was preparing to attack the airport on behalf of ISIS-K, a local affiliate of Islamic State that is an enemy of both the West and the Taliban.