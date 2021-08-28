Armenian President offers condolences over Kazakhstan military base explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent on August 28 a letter of condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the explosion at a military base in Zhambyl region, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragedy in Zhambyl region which resulted in the deaths of servicemen and rescuers. Undoubtedly, their heroism is a worthy example of adherence to the military service duty”, the letter sent by the Armenian President says.

President Sarkissian expressed his support to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the injured.

On August 26, 2021 a fire broke out at a warehouse at military base in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region, at about 19:00. The fire resulted in more than 10 explosions. 13 people have been killed.

