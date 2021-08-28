Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian village

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. On August 27 in the evening, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenia’s bordering village of Kut in Gegharkunik province, targeting the civilian population, Kut community leader Sima Chitchyan told Armenpress, stating that the Azerbaijani forces fired at people’s houses and damaged their roofs.

Sima Chitchyan stated that she has an impression that the Azerbaijani side has deliberately fired towards the village.

The shots were fired from 22:00 to 23:00. “Fortunately, no one was out at that time and none of the residents has been injured. They have fired from various firearms – rifle, machine gun. After that no shots or other incidents have been registered. At the moment the situation in the village is calm”, Sima Chitchyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan