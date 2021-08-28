Russian peacekeepers ensure safe transfer of construction materials, equipment in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh have ensured the safe transfer of construction equipment, materials for restoration of infrastructure of houses and food.

The military policy division of the Russian peacekeeping troops accompanied the vehicles which transferred the material and equipment on route Shushi-Karmir Shuka, the Russian defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan