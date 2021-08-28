Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 3-4 degrees
YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature is expected to rise in Armenia by 3-4 degrees on August 28-30, the ministry of emergency situations said today.
The highest temperatures are expected in Syunik and Yerevan.
No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of August 28, on August 29-31 and September 1-2.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:31, 08.27.2021
Russia realizes need to strengthen Armenia, says analyst
13:10, 08.18.2021
Historian schools Aliyev on who’s who in the region
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 14:26 Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 3-4 degrees
- 12:56 EU reiterates readiness to contribute to durable and comprehensive settlement of NK conflict - Josep Borrell
- 12:40 EU, WHO hand over 30 medical refrigerators for vaccine storage to Armenia
- 11:46 Armenian FM to discuss implementation of trilateral agreements with Russia’s Lavrov in Moscow
- 11:30 Death toll in Kazakhstan military base explosion rises to 13
- 11:25 Taliban tells Kabul residents to hand over weapons, munitions in one week
- 11:19 European Stocks up - 27-08-21
- 11:18 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-08-21
- 11:17 US stocks up - 27-08-21
- 11:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 27-08-21
- 11:15 Oil Prices Up - 27-08-21
- 11:10 US to transfer Kabul airport to ‘Afghan people’ upon departure – State Department
- 11:03 Armenia records 692 daily COVID-19 cases
- 01:36 Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs to resign
- 01:25 PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
- 08.27-21:42 No checkpoints set up on Goris-Kapan road
- 08.27-19:54 Kapan-Goris road unblocked, says Mayor of Kapan
- 08.27-19:03 Artsakh Ombudsman alerts about disrupting mobile communication and internet by Azerbaijan
- 08.27-18:39 By joint efforts we will realize the full potential of cooperation - Armen Sarkissian congratulates President of Moldov
- 08.27-18:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-08-21
- 08.27-18:17 Asian Stocks down - 27-08-21
- 08.27-17:58 Armenia will continue to deepen and expand allied relations with Russia – Armenian FM receives Russian Ambassador
- 08.27-16:11 Chief of General Staff, First Deputy Head of CSTO Joint Staff discuss military security of CSTO member states
- 08.27-16:10 Iran hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will resolve border crisis peacefully
- 08.27-15:57 Armenian President strongly condemns terror attacks in Kabul airport
09:34, 08.24.2021
Viewed 2427 times Turkey could "resort to war more easily" with drones, warns Endy Zemenides amid growing calls for D.C. scrutiny
09:56, 08.23.2021
Viewed 1949 times Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador
18:15, 08.25.2021
Viewed 1931 times Steven Gerrard does not arrive in Yerevan with his team Rangers
11:20, 08.26.2021
Viewed 1842 times Azeri soldier arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children
18:45, 08.24.2021
Viewed 1783 times We plan to obtain new, high-quality weapons – Armenian Defense Minister is in Moscow