Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 3-4 degrees

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature is expected to rise in Armenia by 3-4 degrees on August 28-30, the ministry of emergency situations said today.

The highest temperatures are expected in Syunik and Yerevan.

No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of August 28, on August 29-31 and September 1-2.

