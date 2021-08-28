EU reiterates readiness to contribute to durable and comprehensive settlement of NK conflict - Josep Borrell

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell sent a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of assuming the position of the Foreign Minister of Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Excellency,

I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. Armenia is an important partner of the European Union. Our relations have intensified significantly since 2018 and the entry into force of our Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on 1 March 2021 was another important, positive milestone. The implementation of this agreement is a central part of our bilateral relations and we stand ready to continue cooperating in areas of mutual interest, including strengthening democracy, the rule of law and human rights, jobs and business opportunities, the environment, better education and opportunities for research.

Your appointment comes at a crucial time for Armenia. Following last year’s hostilities, I would like to reiterate the EU’s readiness to contribute, including through the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, in the shaping of a durable and comprehensive settlement, for instance, where possible through support for post conflict rehabilitation and confidence building measures. We continue to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group in this regard. In addition, we are also prepared to provide assistance related to border delimitation. Given that all our countries are still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, let me also emphasize that the European Union continues to be committed to supporting Armenia in dealing with this public health crisis and its consequences.

I wish you every success in your new important role.”