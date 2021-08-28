Armenian FM to discuss implementation of trilateral agreements with Russia’s Lavrov in Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Moscow on a working visit on August 31 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During his first foreign visit after appointment the Armenian FM will discuss issues with his Russian counterpart relating to taking further actions to develop the Armenian-Russian allied relations in various areas, expanding the partnership in common integration unions, such as the CIS, CSTO and EAEU, as well as coordinating the positions in the UN, CSTO and other international organizations.

“The implementation process of the agreements signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11, including the humanitarian issues and the unblocking of economic and transportation ties in the South Caucasus will be discussed.

We expect that the talks in Moscow will contribute to the mutual allied partnership with Yerevan, the strengthening of security and stability in the region”, the Russian foreign ministry’s statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan