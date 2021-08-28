Death toll in Kazakhstan military base explosion rises to 13

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The death toll at the ammunition warehouse fire and explosion at the military base in Kazakhstan went up to 13, TASS reports citing the Kazakhstan Emergency Ministry.

The search for three more people is underway.

The total number of those injured in the explosion is 98, among them are 50 Emergency Ministry personnel.

On August 26, 2021 a fire broke out at a warehouse at military base in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region, at about 19:00. The fire resulted in more than 10 explosions. The Emergency Ministry organized the evacuation of nearby villages and military recruits.