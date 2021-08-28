LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.57% to $2655.50, copper price up by 0.32% to $9345.00, lead price up by 1.03% to $2308.50, nickel price up by 0.16% to $18889.00, tin price up by 0.63% to $33576.00, zinc price down by 0.02% to $2995.50, molybdenum price stood at $43828.00, cobalt price stood at $50430.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.