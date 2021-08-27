Artsakh Ombudsman alerts about disrupting mobile communication and internet by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Throughout the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, the means of telecommunication, in particular, mobile communication and the Internet, have been working intermittently for some time. In some communities, the population is completely deprived of access to communication, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Stepanyan informs that taking into account the numerous alarms received on the issue, the Human Rights Defender's Office conducted an investigation, in particular, clarifications on the issue were received from the relevant subdivisions of the Ministry of Territorial Administration of the Republic of Artsakh and "Karabakh Telecom" CJSC.

''The collected facts prove that the access to mobile communication and internet in Artsakh is suppressed by the Azerbaijani side by creating radio frequency interference problems for the technical means used by the companies providing services in the field of telecommunications in Artsakh.

Azerbaijan uses any method to violate the rights of the people of Artsakh and cause inconvenience'', Stepanyan wrote.

He added that the Russian peacekeepers have been informed about the problem, while state bodies are carrying out works for improving technical capacities and overcoming the current situation.