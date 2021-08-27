Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-08-21

YEREVAN, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.65 drams to 493.71 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 580.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.03 drams to 676.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 4.05 drams to 28358.96 drams. Silver price is down by 0.77 drams to 375.8 drams. Platinum price is down by 121.96 drams to 15730.29 drams.