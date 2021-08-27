Asian Stocks down - 27-08-21

TOKYO, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 27 August:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.36% to 27641.14 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.34% to 1928.77 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.59% to 3522.16 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.03% to 25407.89 points.