By joint efforts we will realize the full potential of cooperation - Armen Sarkissian congratulates President of Moldov

YEREVAN, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence.

“The long-term historical ties of peoples of Armenia and Moldova are a strong basis for the further deepening of relations between our countries.



I am hopeful, that through joint efforts we will realize the full potential of cooperation and will have many achievements in different spheres for the benefit of our peoples”, reads the message of the President, Armenpress reports.