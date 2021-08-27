Armenia will continue to deepen and expand allied relations with Russia – Armenian FM receives Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on August 27 Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meeting the Minister noted that Armenia will continue to deepen and expand allied relations with Russia in all directions of the interstate agenda, which is also enshrined in the August 26 Government Action Plan.

It was noted that the dynamics of regional and international developments make the need to give a new impetus to the Armenian-Russian relations even stronger.

The Armenian FM expressed satisfaction with Russia's efforts aimed at the implementation of the agreements of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020.

Touching upon the recent provocations by Azerbaijan, including the closure of the Goris-Kapan highway, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the Azerbaijani side is undermining Armenia's efforts to defuse the situation and establish peace in the region.

The interlocutors also discussed cooperation in the sidelines of the CSTO. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the forthcoming presidency of Armenia in the CSTO will make active efforts aimed at developing the organization and strengthening its potential.