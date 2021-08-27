Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Chief of General Staff, First Deputy Head of CSTO Joint Staff discuss military security of CSTO member states

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General Hasan Kaloev, first deputy chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the military security of the CSTO member states and the further development of the CSTO military component were discussed during the meeting.

The sides paid special focus to some of the provisions aimed at improving the activity of the CSTO Joint Staff.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








