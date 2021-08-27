Armenian President strongly condemns terror attacks in Kabul airport

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a letter of condolences on the occasion of the terror attacks in the Kabul international airport of Afghanistan, his Office said.

“We strongly condemn the terror acts in the Kabul international airport which killed numerous innocent civilians and servicemen.

Armenia is always against any terror act against humanity, especially the participation of terrorists in military operations.

It’s necessary to unite efforts in fight against international terrorism to rule out such monstrous manifestations of intolerance and ignorance to universal values.

We wish endurance and courage to the families and relatives of the victims, and to the injured – a speedy recovery”, reads the President’s letter.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. 103 people - 90 Afghans and 13 US military personnel, have been killed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan