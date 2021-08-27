Defense Minister presents security environment around Armenia to first deputy chief of CSTO Joint Staff

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General Hasan Kaloev, first deputy chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Lieutenant-General Hasan Kaloev has arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

At the meeting defense minister Karapetyan presented the current security environment around Armenia.

Mr. Kaloev reported the Armenian defense minister about the plans for joint operational expansion of the CSTO collective response forces.

The meeting sides also exchanged views on decision-making within CSTO and improvement of mechanisms of using collective forces.

During the visit in Armenia, Lieutenant-General Hasan Kaloev also got acquainted with issues relating to the combat preparedness of the Armenian units included in the CSTO collective response forces.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan