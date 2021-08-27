Armenian military ready to adopt homegrown UAVs, says high-tech minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan held a meeting with representatives of Armenian UAV production companies to discuss further cooperation.

Khachaturyan praised the representatives of the 8 companies, who used their own means to launch the entire preparatory phase for production, and even reached to production and testing. “We will definitely support you. This is also related to the prime minister’s instruction. As far as I know, even today the Defense Ministry is ready to supplement its arsenal with homegrown UAVs,” the minister said at the meeting.

Khachaturyan noted that the companies have issues regarding long-term agreements because they don’t know if their products will have demand.

“The companies need to enter contract obligations to be able to, let say in the next 2-3 years, supply a certain quantity of UAVs. The cooperation is like this – the company has an idea, they realize this idea. The further development is related to the state – us and the defense ministry. If tests prove that the UAVs meet our requirements then a contract will be signed.”

