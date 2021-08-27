Negotiations over Azerbaijani roadblock underway – Armenia National Security Service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The border troops of the Armenian National Security Service and the border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service are holding negotiations with the Azerbaijani side aimed at unblocking the Goris-Vorotan and Shurnukh-Karmraqar sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate highway in Armenia’s Syunik province.

These sections of the inter-state highway have been blocked by the Azerbaijani forces on August 25.

The Armenian National Security Service reports that the Armenian side has been provided with information by the Azerbaijani state border service according to which one of their border guard guiding posts has been attacked.

At the moment the Armenian NSS border troops carry out operative and search operations over the information provided by the Azerbaijani side.

The works on unblocking the road continue.

