Iranian trucks have problem with getting to Yerevan due to Azerbaijani roadblock at Armenia’s Kapan-Goris highway

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan says the situation on the Kapan-Goris interstate highway caused by the blocking of the road by the Azerbaijani armed forces is “strictly concerning”.

The minister told reporters that professional officials are completely involved in talks on solving the situation.

“It’s illogical for us all to engage in solution of an issue which professional responsible officials are dealing with. I think the issue will be solved soon”, he said.

He stated that Iranian vehicles have no problem with entering Armenia, they have a problem of getting to Yerevan.

“The issue is solved by a detour, which, of course, is not suitable for trucks, but that road operates, and the trucks are passing. I want to state again that we are very concerned and worried over the blocking of that road and do everything to unblock it”, the minister said.

On August 25, the Azerbaijani armed forces blocked the Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of the Kapan-Goris highway in Syunik province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan