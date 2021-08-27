Minister of Defense visits reserve troops as trainings begin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan visited the reservists who were called up for three-month trainings. He met with the troops and urged them to use the three month effectively.

“Everything will be done to fully involve the participants of the musters in the everyday life of the military base and combat training. I assure you the government will do everything possible to solve social issues of participants related to the musters,” Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan then visited the newly founded Army Special Corps, headed by the new commander major-general Artak Budaghyan. Praising the major-general’s contributions to military service, Karapetyan urged the command to do their best in holding the training of the reservists maximally effective.

“I assure you I will visit you regularly, and any issues related to the musters are under my personal supervision. Thank you for taking part in the protection of your country not with words but with action,” the Minister of Defense told the reserve troops.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan