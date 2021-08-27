Pashinyan says Azerbaijani roadblock at Kapan-Goris inter-state highway aims at blowing peace agenda

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The blocking of Kapan-Goris inter-state highway by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Syunik province is against to the agreements (Russian border guards are deployed in the Goris-Davit Bek section for the uninterrupted operation of traffic. The security of the 21 km long section of the Goris-Kapan highway, which passes through a disputable territory, will be provided by the Russian border guards) reached in December 2020, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

He expressed hope that the situation will be quickly solved.

“From political terms it’s obvious to me that that campaign has been done for blowing the peace agenda proposed by us, for discrediting that agenda. Azerbaijan’s behavior shows that such incidents can again happen. Of course, our services need to be vigilant and careful, but on the other hand we need strong nerves, and we must develop and push forward our strategic line – the peace agenda”, the PM stated.

According to him, this situation connected with the roads of Syunik was not unexpected for the government. At this period they have worked for forming new infrastructure and will continue to work, but the opening of the road could become a very good symbol of regional stability.

Pashinyan says the Azerbaijani side claims that the current situation is connected with the recent incident when a serviceman of the Azerbaijani border forces has been stabbed.

“Our preliminary checks have showed that the Armenian side has no connection with the alleged incident. I have also announced in the Parliament that if the Azerbaijani side has concrete data, it would be desirable if they transfer it to us. We are also ready for joint investigation with the participation of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan”, he added.

Pashinyan drew the attention of deputy prime minister Suren Papikyan and minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan on the renovation programs of inter-community and republic roads in Syunik province.

“The renovation of Tatev-Aghavni road must be completed by the end of the year. We also must complete the road construction programs of the other sections in order to make the communication of communities with the inter-community and republican roads more qualified”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

