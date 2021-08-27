Armenia records 522 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. 522 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 240,261, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6383 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 26.

359 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 225,593.

The death toll has risen to 4796 (11 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 8721.

