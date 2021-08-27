Russian peacekeepers provide security of ongoing construction of reservoir in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh are ensuring the security of the construction site of a new reservoir, which is being built to meet the needs of the population of Artsakh as well as the industry.

“The structure under construction is located near the line of contact, that’s why the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is necessary,” the Russian defense ministry quoted a representative of the peacekeepers Aleksey Kolesnikov as saying.

“Here we are carrying out works in the direction of preserving artesian waters and with this purpose we requested the command of the Russian peacekeepers to ensure security. The peacekeeping contingent command provided one unit which is currently ensuring the security of our work. We thank the peacekeeping contingent for providing assistance in time,” said Adam Grigoryan, a representative of a mining enterprise.

The construction of the reservoir is expected to be completed by yearend.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan