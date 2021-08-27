Death toll in ammo depot blasts in Kazakhstan rises to 5

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in a series of ammo depot blasts in southern Kazakhstan has risen to five people, TASS reports citing the press office of the republic’s Defense Ministry.

A fire and subsequent blasts occurred at a military unit stationed in the Bayzak district of the Jambyl region at around 7:00 p.m. local time on August 26. The fire triggered more than 10 blasts. According to the latest data, around 90 people have been injured in the blasts and 28 of them have been hospitalized.

“Another serviceman of the military unit in the Jambyl Region where the fire occurred has been found dead”, the statement says.

It was earlier reported that four people died in the blasts.