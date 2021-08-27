Over 100 people dead after Kabul attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the two blasts that went off near the Kabul airport on Thursday has reached 103, TASS reports citing the Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, there are 90 Afghans and 13 US military personnel among them.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. The Taliban has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.