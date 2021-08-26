Taliban condemns terrorist attack, death toll of which rises to 40

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The radical Taliban movement that has taken power in Afghanistan strongly condemns the bombings near Kabul airport, which killed at least 40 people and injured 120, ARMENPRESS reports Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, emphasizing that the Taliban promises to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We pay full attention to the security and protection of our people. All the perpetrators of this crime will be found and severely punished," Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier, a Taliban spokesman said the attacks near Kabul International Airport had been carried out by Islamic State militants, adding that the Taliban had warned the US military of possible Islamic State attacks.