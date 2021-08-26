Alashkert-Rangers match ends in a draw in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. In the return match of the Europa League play-off, the champion of Armenia "Alashkert" hosted the Scottish "Rangers" in Yerevan.

The match ended in a draw: Alashkert-Rangers: 0-0.

Alashkert had lost the first match and was left out of the Europa League and will play at the group stage of the Conference League.