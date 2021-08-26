Negotiations on opening Goris-Kapan road still continue

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral negotiations between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani sides on opening Goris-Kapan road still continue, ARMENPRESS reports head of Kapan community Gevorg Parsyan told ARMENPRESS.

According to him, apart from blocking the road, no other extraordinary incidents have taken place during this period; the current situation has not affected the settlements of Kapan community in any way.

Gevorg Parsyan has no idea when the talks will end or what will be their result, but emphasizes the necessity for a positive outcome of the negotiations.

‘’I can only say that the positive outcome of the negotiations is a dire necessity because that’s a very important road for us and for Armenia in general’’, ARMENPRESS reports Kapan Mayor as saying.

The National Security Service of Armenia informed that on August 25 at about 23:00 the Azerbaijani side blocked Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of Goris-Kapan road. The people who remained in that zone have been evacuated and works are underway for opening the road.

Later, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan informed that the Azerbaijani troops blocked also Goris-Vorotan road.

MP representing ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party Narek Ghahramanyan told ARMENPRESS that he has been assured that the road will be open by the evening.