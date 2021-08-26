Terrorist attack in Kabul airport kills 13

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. An explosion took place at Kabul International Airport, ARMENPRESS reports international media inform that it was a terrorist attack.

According to the latest updated data, at least 13 people were killed in the terrorist attack.

Sky News Arabia reported that the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. The information was also confirmed by the representatives of the US government in a conversation with "Reuters". The Turkish Defense Ministry said that not one but two explosions took place at Kabul airport.

According to the Politico newspaper, the Islamic State terrorist group is responsible for the terrorist attack in Kabul.