Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-08-21

YEREVAN, 26 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.78 drams to 493.06 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.00 drams to 580.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.11 drams to 677.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 267.73 drams to 28354.91 drams. Silver price is up by 0.52 drams to 376.57 drams. Platinum price is down by 69.88 drams to 15852.25 drams.