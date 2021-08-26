Asian Stocks - 26-08-21

TOKYO, 26 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 August:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.06% to 27742.29 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.02% to 1935.35 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.09% to 3501.66 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.08% to 25415.69 points.