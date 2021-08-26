Asian Stocks - 26-08-21
TOKYO, 26 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 August:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.06% to 27742.29 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.02% to 1935.35 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.09% to 3501.66 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.08% to 25415.69 points.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 20:10 Negotiations on opening Goris-Kapan road still continue
- 19:14 Access to food, medical services restricted as a result of Azerbaijani forces blocking the road - Ombudsman
- 19:07 Terrorist attack in Kabul airport kills 13
- 18:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-08-21
- 18:12 Asian Stocks - 26-08-21
- 16:47 Japan seeks to further deepen cooperation with Armenia
- 15:47 Trilateral negotiations over Azeri roadblock underway, says ruling bloc MP
- 15:06 Armenian lawmaker applies to int’l structures over Azerbaijani violations of human rights in Syunik
- 14:42 Speaker of Parliament invites heads of Armenian parliamentary factions to Artsakh
- 13:34 France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia
- 13:20 Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position
- 13:16 Armenian Ambassador to Canada concurrently appointed Ambassador to Dominican Republic
- 13:02 Armenia improves position in 2021 Index of Economic Freedom
- 12:29 Azerbaijani armed forces block road leading from Goris to Vorotan - Armenian Ombudsman
- 12:12 243 Armenian troops missing-in-action, says Pashinyan
- 12:10 Government program passes parliament
- 11:45 Pashinyan comments on Azeri roadblock at Kapan-Goris interstate highway
- 11:24 “Armenia” faction of parliament will not participate in voting of government’s action plan
- 11:20 Azeri soldier arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children
- 11:19 Armenia reports 683 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:53 Environment ministry seeks to include Mount Karmir Katar of Geghama Ridge in list of natural monuments
- 10:03 About 1,500 people seeking to be evacuated to US gather outside Kabul airport
- 10:00 Parliament resumes debate of government’s action plan
- 08:53 European Stocks - 25-08-21
- 08:52 US stocks up - 25-08-21
19:56, 08.20.2021
Viewed 3367 times Grandmaster Elina Danielian becomes Champion of Europe – unprecedented success for Armenia
15:03, 08.19.2021
Viewed 2401 times Pashinyan Administration says Armenia still ready to normalize ties with Turkey without preconditions
09:34, 08.24.2021
Viewed 2176 times Turkey could "resort to war more easily" with drones, warns Endy Zemenides amid growing calls for D.C. scrutiny
10:17, 08.19.2021
Viewed 1870 times 3 active duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position
12:17, 08.19.2021
Viewed 1792 times Armenia to cut military conscription term, seeks volunteer service growth