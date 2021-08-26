Japan seeks to further deepen cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu sent a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan, on the occasion of assuming the position of the Foreign Minister of Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

“Your Excellency,

I would like to heartily congratulate your Excellency on appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

For Japan, Armenia is an important partner in building an international order that is free and open, based on the rule of law. Cherishing the historical connections of both nations, I wish to further deepen cooperation in the wide range of fields like IT, digitization, culture and so on.

The next year will be a milestone of the 30 years anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our two countries and I hope that bilateral relations will furthermore expand and develop under close cooperation with your Excellency in future”, reads the letter of the Japanese FM.