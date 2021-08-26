Trilateral negotiations over Azeri roadblock underway, says ruling bloc MP

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Narek Ghahramanyan from the ruling Civil Contract party says he has information that the part of the Kapan-Goris highway blocked by Azeri military will be re-opened until this evening.

Ghahramanyan told ARMENPRESS that trilateral negotiations over the matter are currently underway.

“I’ve been assured that the road will be open until the evening,” he said.

The MP added that media reports on nearby village residents being evacuated are fake news. “The vehicles located on the road were evacuated yesterday evening. But the press reported that the population of nearby villages is being evacuated. I refuted that information.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan