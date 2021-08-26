Armenian lawmaker applies to int’l structures over Azerbaijani violations of human rights in Syunik

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on protection of human rights and public affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan has applied to international organizations over the violations of human rights by Azerbaijan in Armenia’s Syunik province.

“Dear compatriots, as you know, 50 or more Azerbaijani armed servicemen have blocked the inter-state road leading from Goris to Kapan near the village of Davit Bek in Syunik province and refuse to unblock it. Today we were also informed that the Azerbaijani servicemen blocked the road from Goris to Vorotan.

I have sent reports over this impressible behavior of Azerbaijan, the violations of the rights of our civilian population, including women, children and elderly, to the offices of international structures dealing with human rights.

These actions of Azerbaijan restrict person’s internationally recognized fundamental rights and should be viewed by the international structures as a hostile action and hostility against the Armenian civilian population”, the lawmaker said in a statement on social media.

