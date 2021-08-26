Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Anne Louyot has been appointed as the new Ambassador of France to Armenia, the French Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement.

Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte will complete his diplomatic mission in Armenia on August 31.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]