Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian signed the respective decree, his Office said.

According to another decree of the President, Artak Budaghyan has been appointed commander of the Special Army Corps.

 

