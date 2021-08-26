Armenian Ambassador to Canada concurrently appointed Ambassador to Dominican Republic
YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador to Dominican Republic.
The respective decree has been signed by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
