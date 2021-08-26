Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

Government program passes parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan Administration’s action plan for 2021-2026 passed parliament 70-0-0.

The two opposition blocs boycotted the vote and didn’t participate. But the ruling Civil Contract’s votes were enough for the action plan to pass.

