Government program passes parliament
YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan Administration’s action plan for 2021-2026 passed parliament 70-0-0.
The two opposition blocs boycotted the vote and didn’t participate. But the ruling Civil Contract’s votes were enough for the action plan to pass.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12:12 243 Armenian troops missing-in-action, says Pashinyan
- 12:10 Government program passes parliament
- 11:45 Pashinyan comments on Azeri roadblock at Kapan-Goris interstate highway
- 11:24 “Armenia” faction of parliament will not participate in voting of government’s action plan
- 11:20 Azeri soldier arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children
- 11:19 Armenia reports 683 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:53 Environment ministry seeks to include Mount Karmir Katar of Geghama Ridge in list of natural monuments
- 10:03 About 1,500 people seeking to be evacuated to US gather outside Kabul airport
- 10:00 Parliament resumes debate of government’s action plan
- 08:53 European Stocks - 25-08-21
- 08:52 US stocks up - 25-08-21
- 08:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-08-21
- 08:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 25-08-21
- 08:48 Oil Prices Up - 25-08-21
- 08:35 Armenian Ombudsman to send reports to int’l structures over roadblock by Azerbaijani servicemen in Syunik
- 08:16 Azerbaijani military blocks Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of Armenian interstate road
- 08.25-20:09 Launch of three-months training of reservists discussed at a consultation chaired by Defense Minister
- 08.25-19:39 WHO informs about stabilization of COVID-19 related death cases
- 08.25-19:11 Azerbaijan fires at Armenian civilian settlements near Shushi
- 08.25-18:15 Steven Gerrard does not arrive in Yerevan with his team Rangers
- 08.25-18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-08-21
- 08.25-18:00 European Stocks - 24-08-21
- 08.25-15:44 Special Investigations Service to probe parliament brawl
- 08.25-15:24 Parliament to hold additional session today to debate government’s action plan
- 08.25-12:38 Armenian President congratulates Uruguayan counterpart on Independence Day
19:56, 08.20.2021
Viewed 3328 times Grandmaster Elina Danielian becomes Champion of Europe – unprecedented success for Armenia
15:03, 08.19.2021
Viewed 2370 times Pashinyan Administration says Armenia still ready to normalize ties with Turkey without preconditions
09:34, 08.24.2021
Viewed 2080 times Turkey could "resort to war more easily" with drones, warns Endy Zemenides amid growing calls for D.C. scrutiny
10:17, 08.19.2021
Viewed 1859 times 3 active duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position
12:17, 08.19.2021
Viewed 1773 times Armenia to cut military conscription term, seeks volunteer service growth