Azeri soldier arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani soldier has been placed under arrest by Artsakh authorities after unlawfully crossing the border and breaching into an apartment in the town of Martakert, the Artsakh prosecution said.

The Azerbaijani serviceman, identified as Jamil Babayev, was apprehended by Artsakh police and national security service officers in an apartment on Teryan Street in Martakert on August 25.

Babayev is arrested and charged with illegal border crossing, threatening to kill the children in the apartment and espionage.

