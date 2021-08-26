“Armenia” faction of parliament will not participate in voting of government’s action plan

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia faction of Parliament will not participate in the voting of the government’s action plan, faction head Seyran Ohanyan said during today’s session.

“Given the rather poor directions in the action plan, the Armenia bloc thinks that you will adopt that action plan, therefore, we will not take part in the voting of that action plan”, he said.

 

