Environment ministry seeks to include Mount Karmir Katar of Geghama Ridge in list of natural monuments

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Environment has introduced a bill seeking to include Mount Karmir Katar of the Geghama Ridge in the list of natural monuments.

Citing its scientific and recreational significance, the ministry said the move will enable authorities to preserve the valuable geological area and its aesthetic and geological look.

The 3530 meter mount has a 300 meter wide crater with a crater lake.

It is a top destination for mountaineers and eco-tourism enthusiasts.

