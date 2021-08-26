LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.11% to $2630.00, copper price up by 0.76% to $9376.00, lead price up by 1.95% to $2328.50, nickel price up by 0.83% to $19222.00, tin price up by 0.59% to $32896.00, zinc price up by 2.10% to $3043.50, molybdenum price up by 0.92% to $43629.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.

