Launch of three-months training of reservists discussed at a consultation chaired by Defense Minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. A consultation chaired by the Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan was held on August 25 in connection with the start of the three-months training of reservists. The heads of the units in charge for the trainings presented reports on the results of the first day of the activities.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the Minister of Defense stated with satisfaction that there is a full understanding of the importance of the trainings among the public, which is reflected in the willingness of citizens to participate in them.

At the same time, the Defense Minister instructed to keep in the center of constant attention the issues related to ensuring proper social and living conditions for the participants of the trainings, the educational process, as well as the organization of entertainment.